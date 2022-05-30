India TV Samvaad: Rahul Gandhi speaks ill about India abroad because nobody listens to him here, says MP CM

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Highlights Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Rahul Gandhi saying his mental state is like a child

Chouhan said nobody listens to Rahul in India, that's why he speaks ill about his own country abroad

If Rahul becomes Congress president, then it doesn't need any enemy, MP CM said

India TV Samvaad: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that just because nobody listens to the Congress leader in India, he talks ill about his own country abroad and this is not a good practice. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Speaking at India TV's Samvaad on Modi government 8 years in power, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "His mental state is like a child. If he becomes the Congress president, then the party doesn’t need an enemy. Talking ill about one's country is not a good practice. Rahul Gandhi should not have said the things he did in London during India at 75 event recently."

"Just because no body listens to Rahul Gandhi in India, does this means he will speak ill things about his own nation in other countries," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

"Rahul Gandhi doesn't know anything about Hindutva," Chouhan further slammed the former Congress chief.

More coverage on Modi@ 8

Praising Modi's leadership, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he has ended separatism, hasn't taken leave from work for even a single day.

On double engine government, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that it accelerates the process of implementation of public works.

ALSO READ | India TV Samvaad: Does PM Modi intervene with how ministers work? Nitin Gadkari answers

ALSO READ | Delhi to Dehradun, Haridwar, Jaipur in 2 hours, Chandigarh in 2.15 hours: Gadkari on upcoming expressways

Latest India News