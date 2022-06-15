Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi remanded in 7-day police custody

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SIDHUMOOSEWALA Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi remanded to 7 days police custody

Mansa court granted seven-day police remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab Police.

Punjab Police had sought 10-day custody.

Delhi's Patiala House court yesterday allowed Punjab Police to arrest Bishnoi.

Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: The Mansa court on Wednesday morning remanded Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Punjab Police custody for 7 days. Bishnoi is the key accused in the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala. He was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mansa court in connection with the murder case today.

Bishnoi was taken to Punjab after Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday allowed Punjab Police to arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and also allowed Punjab Police's transit application.

The Punjab Police had sought a remand of 10 days, but was granted only 7 days remand of the gangster by the Mansa court. Bishnoi is likely to be kept at the Special Staff Police Station of Punjab Police at Kharar in Mohali during the police remand.

During the hearing, Advocate Vishal Chopra appearing for Lawrence Bishnoi opposed the Punjab Police application and said that there is a security threat. There is apprehension that Lawrence Bishnoi may be "eliminated" if transit remand is granted.

Bishnoi's lawyer submitted that we are not opposing virtual interrogation and investigation. "We are just opposing his physical transit remand to Punjab. Punjab Police can arrest him in the case if needed, but in Delhi only," he added.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

