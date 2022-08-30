Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SIDHUMOOSEWALA Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Sachin Bishnoi, mastermind behind murder detained in Azerbaijan

He had claimed responsibility for the singer's murder when it took place in May.

He is an Indian gangster from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and was detained in Azerbaijan.

Sidhu Moose Wala killing: In a major development in Punjab singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, mastermind Sachin Bishnoi has been detained in Azerbaijan. Bishnoi is an Indian gangster involved with the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He had claimed responsibility for the murder when it took place in May this year.

A fake passport in Sachin Bishnoi's name was made at an address in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area. In this fake passport, his name is written as Tilak Raj Tuteja, and his father's name is Bhim Singh. He had fled to Dubai through this fake passport after April 21, about a month before the massacre. From there he went to Azerbaijan. At present, security agencies have detained him abroad.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Some time back, Sidhu Moosewala's mother said she and her husband will start a protest if they don't get justice for their son, claiming that the real culprits were not yet behind bars although more than three months have passed since the incident.

Addressing a gathering of the singer's fans at their home along with her husband Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur said enough time has passed since their son was killed, but so far real culprits are not yet behind bars.

On August 14, Moosewala's father claimed that his son could not decipher that those who were claiming to be his friends would become his enemy one day, and said that he will soon reveal their names. Addressing a gathering in Mansa, Balkaur Singh said his son made his name worldwide with his singing.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence-Bishnoi gang, had also claimed responsibility for the Moosewala murder. Police have said Moosewala's killing was in retaliation for youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's murder that took place last year.

