Sidhu Moosewala killing: 'Will start protest if justice not delivered', says slain singer's mother

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 'Will start protest justice not delivered', says slain singer's mother

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Moga on May 29. Now, more than three months after the incident, Moosewala's mother has claimed that the real culprits are yet to be nabbed and put behind bars. She said she and her husband will start a protest if they don't get justice for their son's murder.

Charan Kaur was addressing a gathering of Moosewala's fans at their Mansa residence along with her husband Balkaur Singh. She said enough time has passed since their son was killed, but so far real culprits are not yet behind bars.

Sidhu Moosewala murder case developments so far

Out of the six shooters who allegedly killed Moosewala, three have been arrested, two have been killed in police encounter while one is still absconding. On August 14, Moosewala's father had claimed that his son could not decipher that those who were claiming to be his friends would become his enemy one day, and said that he will soon reveal their names.

In July, the last absconding shooter Deepak Mundi was arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force, near the Attari Border in Amritsar. While two shooters were killed in an encounter with police, three were arrested earlier. A Special Cell of the Delhi Police had nabbed previously nabbed three of the six alleged shooters --Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sirsa.

"Justice not yet delivered", says slain singer's mother

Charan Kaur said they fully cooperated with the government and police but justice has yet not been delivered to them. "More than three months have passed, we have given enough time to government and administration, but they are taking undue advantage of our gentleness," she said.

Had they refused to cremate him for two days, the administration would have something, she said. On people calling her a 'sherni' (a lioness), Kaur said she was an ordinary person, but "I have become a sherni for seeking justice for my child".

(With PTI Inputs)

