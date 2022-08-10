Shrikant Tyagi's wife Anu Tyagi claims her husband a 'BJP member'; alleges harassment by cops

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Noida: Shrikant Tyagi being brought to the Police Commissioners office after he was arrested by UP Police

Shrikant Tyagi's wife on Wednesday said her husband was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Talking to reporters, Anu Tyagi - wife of the arrested self-claimed BJP leader also alleged her family was being harassed at the behest of BJP MP Mahesh Sharma.

"My husband was a BJP member. This entire drama is being played out at the behest of Mahesh Sharma. He abused the police commissioner. That's why the police were misbehaving with us," Anu Tyagi said while responding to a question on Mahesh Sharma's denial over Shrikant Tyagi's claims of being a BJP member.

She said, "My husband would have surrendered the first day but we were only waiting for a lawyer so that we could take appropriate legal recourse. Had I not been detained at the police station, my husband would have surrendered the very next day as I could have engaged a lawyer and sought legal help," she said.

She also said that Shrikant Tyagi had surrendered and was not caught in any raid.

Anu Tyagi alleged that her staffers were subjected to third-degree torture, adding that her children were also being harassed.

"I was not tortured physically, but I was harassed mentally. The police misbehaved in every way possible, even though I was fully cooperating in the investigation. Where is Yogi ji now? Am I not a woman?," she said.

"At the police station, I begged them to let me go as my kids were alone at home. No cop was here either," Shrikant Tyagi's wife said.

Shrikant Tyagi was arrested by Noida police on Tuesday for abusing and assaulting a woman at his housing society in Noida.

His arrest came a day after bulldozers razed the illegally constructed structures outside his house at the Grand Omaxe housing society in Noida's Sector-93B.

