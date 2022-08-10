'She's like my sister': Shrikant Tyagi, who abused Noida woman claims conspiracy hatched against him

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Noida: Shrikant Tyagi, accused of assaulting a woman, being brought to the Police Commissioners office after he was arrested by UP Police, in Noida, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Highlights Shrikant Tyagi, accused in assault and abuse case of a Noida woman was arrested on Tuesday.

He came forward and claimed that the woman was "like his sister".

He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the case.

Shrikant Tyagi, the politician who was caught on camera abusing and assaulting a woman in Noida's Grand Omaxe society, came forward and claimed that the woman was like his sister. He also said that a conspiracy was hatched against him to "politically decimate" him, reported news agency ANI. Tyagi was arrested on Tuesday, and was later sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the case.

Speaking to the media while being taken from the Surajpur court, Tyagi said, "I express my regret on the incident. She is like my sister, the incident is political and was done to decimate me politically," said Tyagi while being taken from the court.

Earlier, the Noida Police said that Tyagi was using an MLA sticker on his car which was allegedly given to him by Samajwadi Party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya who revealed this during police interrogation as the matter is being probed. Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh shared the information on Tuesday evening.

Shrikant Tyagi matter so far

Shrikant Tyagi, who claims to be a member of Bharatiya Janata Party's Kishan Morcha, was accused of allegedly abusing and pushing a woman who is a resident of Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93B, during an argument. The Noida Police had said that IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) have been added to the FIR registered on Friday. He was recently seen in a viral video assaulting and abusing a woman at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93 and was on the run ever since.

The video of the said incident of August 5, 2022, came to light through the social media monitoring team. However, the matter was not reported to the police by the victim. The victim was contacted by the police. Then a case was lodged and a search for the accused was started.

Tyagi was arrested on Tuesday after a massive search operation, along with people who harboured him for 3-4 days. While talking about the reason behind the dispute, the Commissioner of Police said that the dispute was related to the use of the common area in society, which started three years back in 2019.

"There is a zero-tolerance policy against crime against women and children," the top cop said. "Tyagi had first tried to go to the airport but by the time the video was viral. Then he went to Meerut. He spent the night changing his device," he added. "Then he went to Haridwar and Rishikesh. After spending some time there, he again entered UP. Then again he changed his device," he stated.

CP Alok Singh also said that Shrikant Tyagi was using a VIP number series 001 of Lucknow transport authority. These numbers were acquired through bidding of not less than Rs 1 lakh each.

Initially, eight teams were constituted to apprehend Shrikant Tyagi. But he could not be traced as he was changing his locations and mobile devices.

A massive team effort was launched. The number of teams was increased to 12. He was continuously being chased, the police said.

Tyagi was constantly changing his locations and mobile devices. He went to Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Haridwar and Rishikesh.

(With ANI Inputs)

