Image Source : PTI Shivinder Mohan Singh granted bail on Rs 1 crore bond

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to businessman Shivinder Mohan Singh in Religare Finvest money laundering case. The bail to Singh was granted on a personal bond of Rs 1 crore and 2 sureties of Rs 25 lakh of family members.

The Court has also asked Shivinder Mohan Singh to surrender passport and not leave the country without the court's permission.

Details to follow...

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage