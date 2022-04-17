Sunday, April 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife found dead, police suspect suicide

Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife found dead, police suspect suicide

Kudalkar's house is located within the Nehru Nagar Police station limits in Kurla. The police was informed about the incident after which, the DCP himself reached the location.

Rajiv Singh Reported by: Rajiv Singh
Mumbai Updated on: April 17, 2022 22:36 IST
rajani kudalkar, suicide, shiv sena mla
Image Source : INDIA TV

Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife Rajani Kudalkar

In a shocking incident, Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife Rajani was found dead in Mumbai today. The police are suspecting suicide. According to the Joint Commissioner of Police, information was received that she had hanged herself. 

Kudalkar's house is located within the Nehru Nagar Police station limits in Kurla. The police were informed about the incident after which, the DCP himself reached the location. 

As per reports, her body has been sent for postmortem, and further investigation into her death, is underway.

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News