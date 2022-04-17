Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife found dead, police suspect suicide

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife Rajani Kudalkar

In a shocking incident, Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife Rajani was found dead in Mumbai today. The police are suspecting suicide. According to the Joint Commissioner of Police, information was received that she had hanged herself.

Kudalkar's house is located within the Nehru Nagar Police station limits in Kurla. The police were informed about the incident after which, the DCP himself reached the location.

As per reports, her body has been sent for postmortem, and further investigation into her death, is underway.

