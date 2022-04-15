Friday, April 15, 2022
     
  4. Delhi: Saffronisation of JNU? 'Bhagwa JNU' posters, saffron flags put up outside campus by Hindu Sena

Paras Bisht Written by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
New Delhi Published on: April 15, 2022 10:08 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

 'Bhagwa JNU' posters, saffron flags put up outside JNU campus by Hindu Sena 

Bhagwa JNU posters and saffron flags were put up at the gates of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by Hindu Sena leader Surjit Yadav here on Friday morning.

The development comes four days after two groups of students -- ABVP and JNUSU - clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess, with police saying six students were injured in the violence. However, ABVP had denied the charge and claimed that "Leftists" obstructed a puja programme organised at the hostel on Ram Navami festival.

 

Also Read | Centre seeks report from JNU on students' clash on Ram Navami​

Also Read | 'Tukde-tukde' gang sympathisers behind JNU violence, says BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

