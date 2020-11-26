Devotees go missing in Shirdi, Bombay HC questions Maharashtra Police

Image Source : INDIA TV The Bombay High Court has slammed Shirdi Police over the case of missing devotees.

The Bombay High Court has slammed Shirdi police over devotees who visited the holy site were missing for years. It has come to the notice that around 67 people who visited Shirdi have been missing. There is no information on where these people are and in what condition. Neither the Maharashtra police, nor their family members are aware of these people who went missing.

Noticing the negligence of the Shirdi Police, the Bombay High Court has now asked the SP to look for these missing devotees.

Accorinding to a report, Milind Padgalmal has been missing for one and a half years while Dipti Soni has been missing for 3 years. Ranjana Dnyaneshwar has been missing for 2 years, Pooja Gaikbad has been missing for one and a half years. Parveen Govardhan - missing for a year, Laxminarayan missing for one and a half years. No one knows anything about how Shirdi has become the 'Lapataganj' of 67 people. People who have lost their loved ones keep searching for a picture of the missing ones. The disappearance of devotees in Shirdi has been continuing for years.

RTI revelation

An RTI has revealed that a resident of Indore, Kailash Soni, has been searching for his wife Deepti for the last three years. The date was 10 August 2017, when Deepti suddenly disappeared from outside the Sai temple and was not found till date.

Another person named Manoj pledged to search for his wife. During this time, when Manoj spoke to the local people, it was found that people are disappearing in Shirdi. Manoj later applied for an RTI at Shirdi police station, in which it was revealed that 65 people were reported missing from the year 2017.

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has noted that 60-80 people have been missing in Shirdi and asked police to probe the possibility of trafficking or an organ racket behind the case.

