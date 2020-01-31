'Sharjeel Imam's hand should be cut off...': Shiv Sena slams JNU student

JNU student Sharjeel Imam

Hitting out at JNU student Sharjeel Imam over his 'cut off Assam from India' remark, Shiv Sena has said that he has 'beheaded the Muslim community' with his provocative statements and adding that his hands should be cut off.

Slamming the JNU student, who has been booked under the sedition charges, in its mouthpiece Saamana, Sena has said that Imam has beheaded the Muslim community with his provocative statements. His hand should be cut off and be put on on the chicken's neck corridor.

Further lambasting Imam who is under transit remand, Sena said there are attempts being made to create differences between Hindus and Muslims. Attempts are being made to create civil-war like situations same like Iraq and Afghanistan.

Sena alleged that Urban Naxals are here asking the government that it was their duty that no other Shajeel Imam emerges.

Sharjeel Imam believes India should be an Islamic state

Sources within the Delhi Police have said JNU student Sharjeel Imam was highly radicalised and believes that India should be an Islamic state. He has also admitted that no tampering has been done with the videos of his different speeches, they said. There was, however, no official confirmation on Imam's statement to sources within the Delhi Police.

JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, was sent to 5-day police custody on Wednesday.

Imam was arrested on Tuesday from his hometown in Bihar's Jahanabad and has been in the news for his inflammatory" speeches following which cases including sedition were registered against him.

ALSO READ: With heavy security, Sharjeel Imam produced before Saket court

ALSO READ: Sharjeel Imam sent to 5-day police custody