With heavy security, Sharjeel Imam produced before Saket court

Anti-CAA activist and former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch from Bihar's Jehanabad in a sedition case, has been produced in the Patiala House court on Wednesday. Imam was arrested on Tuesday for making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University and in Aligarh.

Situation at Patiala House Courts Complex remained tense after Delhi Police informed that Sharjeel Imam will be produced before the magistrate. Some lawyers raised slogans against him and made posters calling him a 'traitor', demanding that he be hanged.

Heavy security was deployed outside the courts premises with about 20 police personnel including the CRPF officials.

News agency ANI quoted one of the lawyers as saying, "We Are here to protest against those who talk about breaking the country. All the lawyers are united against such traitors. He does not deserve to be outside jail. Strict action should be taken against him."

The PhD scholar at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Centre for Historical Studies has been booked for sedition and under other charges in several states after purported videos of his inflammatory speeches made during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act were circulated on social media.

ALSO READ | Sharjeel Imam arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on charges of sedition

An FIR was registered against him by Delhi Police on January 25 under IPC sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting or attempting to promote disharmony or feelings of enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever) among others.