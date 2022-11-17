AAP minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea rejected in money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested in connection with a money laundering case.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and two others in the money laundering case.

Jain was arrested on May 30 under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by Enforcement Directorate.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull, who was scheduled to pronounce the order on Wednesday, adjourned the matter for today, saying the order was not ready.

Jain had urged the court to grant him bail, saying that no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody any longer.

The judge had reserved the order after hearing arguments of the accused persons, including Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The federal agency had arrested the accused in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Recently, the court also took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others, including four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.

