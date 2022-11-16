Gujarat elections: New twist in AAP candidate kidnap drama, Kanchan Jariwala lashes out at party

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAP claimed Kanchan Jariwala was kidnapped by 'BJP goons'.

Gujarat Elections 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party's sensational claim on Wednesday morning that its Surat candidate was kidnapped and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was responsible for it took a strange turn by the evening.

AAP's Surat East candidate Kanchan Jariwala released a video in which he slammed the party. Jariwal said he decided not to contest the election on AAP ticket as people from his community refused to support him if he sided with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022: FULL COVERAGE

"I withdrew my nomination on my own, there was no pressure from anyone. During campaigning, people asked me why did I join an 'anti-national' party? I thought over it and finally decided that I can not support such a party," Jariwala said in the video.

"Kidnap mera hua hi nahi. Main apne family ke paas ruka hua tha. Mere samaajwale bole wo support nahi karenge agar AAP ke saath aaye (I wasn't kidnapped. I was with my family. People from my community told me they would support if I contested as AAP candidate)," he said.

ALSO READ: Gujarat elections: 'BJP goons kidnapped our candidate' claims AAP, he withdraws nomination - What happened

AAP approaches Election Commission

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party led by Manish Sisodia met Election Commission officials alleging that party's Surat East candidate was taken to an undisclosed location.

"They alleged coercion of candidate from Surat East for withdrawing his candidature and being taken to an undisclosed location. A representation has been sent to CEO Gujarat to enquire and take action as warranted," the Election Commission said.

Manish Sisodia claims candidate kidnapped

Earlier in the day, senior AAP leader Sisodia claimed that Jariwala had been missing along with his family members since Tuesday, adding that the last time the candidate was seen at the Election Commission's office in Surat during scrutiny of his nomination papers.

Sisodia also hit out at the Gujarat chief electoral officer and accused her of not taking appropriate action to "trace and rescue" Jariwala.

He also alleged that AAP candidate from Surat (East) Kanchan Jariwala was forced to withdraw his nomination when he went to the returning officer's office.