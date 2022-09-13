'Sar tan se juda': Ghaziabad doctor receives 'threatening' calls over 'supporting' Hindu outfits

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ghaziabad doctor Dr Arvind Vats

Sar tan se juda remark: A physician has allegedly received threatening calls from a mobile phone that had a US number, warning him not to support Hindu outfits or else, he will be beheaded.

Dr Arvind Vats, who has been running his own clinic for two decades near the Lohia Nagar police outpost under the Sihani Gate police station limits, in his complaint on Monday said he received threatening calls from a mobile number that had a United States number, Circle Officer Alok Dubey said. Later, he received a photo of 'feet' from a whatsApp number whose name is 'Steven Grant' and the profile picture is of a 'superhero'.

Vats alleged that he first got a call from the number on the night of September 1. He did not answer the call as he was asleep. He again got a call from the number on September 7 and the caller threatened him with dire consequences if he supported Hindu organisations, Vats said in the complaint.

"I was threatened. I then lodged a complaint with the police. I have installed 12 CCTV cameras at home and clinic. Am also not taking the usual route to the clinic. The family is in fear. I have never said or done anything to provoke religious sentiments. I am a Hindu and I support Hindu organizations."

The caller also told Vats that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be able to protect him. A probe in the matter is on, Dubey said.

