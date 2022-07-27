'Sar tan se juda': SC advocate Vineet Jindal receives death threats, seeks Delhi Police protection

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VINEETJINDAL19 Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal seeks police protection after getting death threats

Vineet Jindal death threat: Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal received death threats on Tuesday night and thereafter sought protection from the Delhi Police. He received an anonymous letter on which was written "Allah ka paigam hai Vineet Jindal, tera bhi sar tan se juda karenge jald hi" (It's Allah's message Vineet Jindal, we will behead you too shortly.)

He took to Twitter to share the letter and urged DCP Northwest to look into the matter. He tweeted, "Today the jihadis threatened to separate me from my body and sent it to my house. This is a threat to my life and my family's life, and the Delhi Police has already accepted that."

As per the letter written by Jindal to the Delhi Police, the anonymous letter was received by him when he got back home yesterday, at around 8:30 pm. "Earlier as well, I have received threat messages and calls from the US, Taiwan and Canada, about which I had informed the Delhi Police. Please investigate the matter," Jindal wrote.

Vineet Jindal has already been provided security by Delhi Police, a PSO has been deployed in his security, according to sources. According to Jindal, he had demanded a PSO for his security a few days back.

