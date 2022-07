Samyukta Kisan Morcha to chair meet today; legal guarantee for MSP, Lakhimpur case on agenda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE - SKM leaders Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav arrive to address a press conference

Samyukta Kisan Morcha meeting today: As many as 60 farm bodies are scheduled to take part in the meeting being chaired by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday. According to the details, the legal guarantee for minimum support price and the government's "inaction" in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case are among the issues that are on the agenda of the meeting.

Commenting on the meeting, Abhimanyu Kohar, a farmer leader and a member of the SKM said, "Farm organizations from all over India will participate in the meeting."

Last week, the SKM announced the next phase of their agitation while expressing disappointment over the Centre completely "reneging on the written promises" made to farmers when the year-long protest against the now-repealed farm laws was lifted on December 9.

Asked about the issues to be discussed in Tuesday's meeting, he said all matters related to farmers' interests will be deliberated upon.

"We will discuss the legal guarantee for minimum support price as well as the rules and regulations to keep SKM apolitical. The 2021 decision of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on agriculture will also be discussed. It is a wrong ruling and directly affects the farmers in India," Kohar said.

A WTO panel, on December 14, 2021, recommended India withdraw its allegedly prohibited subsidies under production assistance, buffer stock, and marketing and transportation schemes within 120 days from the adoption of the report.

"We will also discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. No action has been taken against the real culprit but farmers have been arrested," he added.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted on October 3 last year when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Protesting the government's "betrayal", the SKM will hold 'Vishwasghaat Seminars' across the country from July 18 -- when the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins – to July 31, the day freedom fighter Udham Singh was hanged by the British.

According to the SKM, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, a 75-hour mass dharna will be held in Lakhimpur Kheri from August 18 to August 20, demanding the sacking of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra.

Ajay Mishra's son Ashish is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

(With inputs from PTI)

