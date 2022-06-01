Delhi-Mumbai Expressway work stopped by farmers in Gujarat's Bharuch

Follow us on Image Source : NIRNAY KAPOOR, INDIA TV Delhi-Mumbai Expressway work stopped in Gujarat's Bharuch by farmers.

The work has been stopped on a 60-km stretch in Gujarat's Bharuch

NHAI has moved to sessions court against compensation given by Bharuch DM

Delhi-Mumbai expressway work has been stopped by the farmers in Gujarat's Bharuch district over pending compensation. The work has been stopped on a 60 km stretch of the under-construction highway.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has moved to the sessions court against arbitration award (compensation) given by Bharuch DM for Diva village.

Because of that, the compensation for other farmers in Bharuch district is pending.

The farmers want market value as given to the farmers of Navsari, Valsad, Surat and Mangrol. Since 2015, the Bharuch districts farmers are facing the problem to get their compensation from NHAI but till now they haven't got justice.

As a result of which on May 25, more then 2,000 farmers gave a letter to the Bharuch DM and from May 29, a 60 km patch of expressway work in Bharuch district has been stopped by farmers.

