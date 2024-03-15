What are the salaries, perks and allowances of Indian President, PM and MPs? Know all details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Read to know salaries perks and allowances of President, PM and MPs

New Delhi: Since independence, our country has been steadily progressing, and India has emerged as the world's largest democracy. With the adoption of the parliamentary system, India has asserted its influence globally. The position of the President, as the first citizen of India, carries immense significance, while the Prime Minister also holds a top-tier position in the country. MPs are elected by the people in their respective constituencies to represent their interests and work towards their progress. However, many are curious about the salaries of these key figures: the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Members of Parliament. Let us know what salary, perks and allowances the President, Prime Minister and MPs get:

In India, the President Prime Minister, and MPs receive salaries for their governmental roles. These salaries adhere to established governmental norms and may undergo periodic revisions. The compensation corresponds to the responsibilities and duties inherent in these positions, which entail significant decision-making and governance across different levels of administration.

Salary/perks of President of India

The President of India holds the esteemed position of being the Commander-in-Chief of all three armed forces. In India, the President is elected by members of the electoral college, which comprises representatives from both houses of Parliament and state representatives. Notably, the Rashtrapati Bhavan in India stands as the largest presidential residence globally.

The President of India holds the highest-paid government position, receiving a salary of Rs 5 lakh per month, as outlined in the President's Achievement and Pension Act of 1951.

The President is exempt from paying taxes and receives various allowances.

In addition to the salary, the President enjoys various perks, including accommodation at the 340-room Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The president gets to travel free by train and plane anywhere in the world.

The president gets free housing and medical care and Rs 1 lakh annually for office expenditures.

After retirement, a former President receives a pension of Rs 1.5 lakh per month.

Furthermore, post-retirement benefits for the President include a furnished rent-free bungalow, two free landlines, and a mobile phone.

The former president is also provided with five personal staff members, with expenses of up to Rs 60,000 per year for their upkeep.

Additionally, free travel by train or air is provided for the retired president and a companion.​

Salary/perks of Vice President

After the President, the Vice President holds the second-highest constitutional position in the country. Their primary responsibility is to preside over the Rajya Sabha, serving as the Chairman of the Upper House of Parliament. Additionally, the Vice President acts as the caretaker of the President in their absence or incapacity.

The salary and allowances of the Vice President of India are determined under the Salaries and Allowances of Officers of Parliament Act, 1953. Interestingly, there is no provision for a specific salary for the Vice President; instead, they receive remuneration and benefits commensurate with their role as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha (Upper House of Parliament).

The Vice President is entitled to a monthly salary of Rs 4 lakh.

Additionally, they receive all kinds of daily allowances.

The vice president gets accommodation, free medical care, free train and air travel, a landline connection, and a mobile phone service.

They also have personal security and staff.

After retirement, the Vice President continues to receive a pension of Rs 1.5 lakh per month.

If the Vice President performs the President’s duties in their absence, then the VP will receive the president's salary and benefits as well. The vice president will also have access to all of the president's facilities.

Prime Minister of India salary/perks

The Prime Minister of India holds the highest executive office in the country. They are the head of government and wield significant authority and responsibility. The Prime Minister is appointed by the President of India, who is the head of state, and is usually the leader of the political party or coalition with the majority of seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Parliament of India.

The Prime Minister of India gets Rs 1.66 lakh per month.

The salary includes a basic pay of Rs 50,000.

In addition to this, the PM receives a sum of Rs 3,000 as an expense allowance and a parliamentary allowance of Rs 45,000.

Along with this, a daily allowance of Rs 2,000 is also given per day.

Apart from the monthly allowances, the Prime Minister of India enjoys a range of additional benefits and perks.

The Prime Minister receives an official residence free of rent or other housing costs.

Special Protection Group (SPG) is responsible for the Prime Minister's security

The PM has has access to a fleet of government vehicles and aircraft to fulfill their travel requirements.

The government pays for the stay, food and travel expenses of the Prime Minister when he is going abroad.

After retirement, he/she will get free accommodation, electricity, water for life, and SPG security after retirement for 5 years.

Salary/perks of MPs

Members of Parliament (MPs) in India are elected by the public to represent their respective constituencies in the Lok Sabha, which is the Lower House of the Parliament of India. The Lok Sabha is one of the two houses of the Indian Parliament, the other being the Rajya Sabha, which is the Upper House.

The Lok Sabha is composed of representatives directly elected by the people through a process of general elections held every five years, unless dissolved earlier. The number of seats in the Lok Sabha is determined by the population of each state and union territory, with each constituency electing one MP.

MPs receive a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, their salary increases every five years in the form of daily allowances.

The salary includes a basic pay of Rs 50,000 per month, according to Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Act, 2010.

They also receive Rs 2,000 as daily allowance to attend Parliament sessions.

The MPs are also entitled to a travelling allowance if he is travelling by road at the rate of Rs 16 per km.

They also receive a constituency allowance of Rs 45,000 per month.

They also get Rs 45,000 per month as office expense, including Rs 15,000 for stationary and postage expenses.

The allowance could be utilised to pay the wages of secretarial assistants.

Each month, members pay Rs 500 to receive free medical care for themselves and their families.

MPs are given travel reimbursements for expenses incurred in the performance of their duties, including going to meetings.

MPs are entitled to rent-free housing facility for the duration of their term.

