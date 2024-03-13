PM Modi to launch 'PM-SURAJ' portal, address scheme beneficiaries from disadvantaged sections today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in a programme on Wednesday through video conferencing, marking a nationwide initiative for providing credit support to marginalised sections of society. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will inaugurate the 'Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan and Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan' (PM-SURAJ) national portal and approve credit assistance for one lakh entrepreneurs from disadvantaged communities.

PM to interact with beneficiaries of various govt schemes

During the event, the Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes targeting marginalised groups, including Scheduled Castes, backward classes, and sanitation workers. He is also expected to deliver an address to the gathering, highlighting the government's commitment to uplifting disadvantaged sections of society.

About PM-SURAJ national portal

The portal embodies PM Modi's commitment to prioritise the underprivileged and is a transformative initiative, aimed at uplifting the most marginalised segments of society, the statement said.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also distribute Ayushman health cards and PPE kits to sewer and septic tank workers under the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE). "This initiative represents yet another step towards safeguarding the health and safety of frontline workers who serve in challenging conditions," the statement said.

Lakhs of beneficiaries to join programme

It should be noted here that the programme will witness the participation of about three lakh beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups, who will join the programme from over 500 districts across the country.

