Centre should bring strong population control law and enforce UCC: Sadhvi Ritambhara in Aap Ki Adalat

Aap ki Adalat: Sadhvi Ritambhara has said that the central government should bring a strict population control law and enforce Uniform Civil Code (UCC) if it wants to bring balance in demography.

The firebrand Ramjanmbhoomi movement leader Sadhvi Ritambhara, who appeared in India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat, spoke about UCC and population control law.

The Sadhvi said that there will be demography imbalance if the Uniform Civil Code is not implemented.

She demanded that the Centre should bring a strict population control law and enforce Uniform Civil Code, if it wants to "bring balance" (santulan) in demography, otherwise every Hindu should be given the right to have four offsprings.

On being asked whether she had earlier given a call for every Hindu to have four offsprings, Sadhvi Ritambhara replied, "Yes, I did. If you don't enforce Uniform Civil Code and demographic imbalance takes place, what will happen? We Indians do not marry early, and do not give birth to kids for the first eight years of marriage. Who will carry forward our tradition (parampara)? My earlier remark was reported partially. I had demanded population control law, and if they don't bring such a law, then allow Hindus to have four offsprings".

When Rajat Sharma asked, "don't you think this is an anti-Muslim remark? Do you want to say Muslims procreate more offsprings and Hindus should also do the same?"

Sadhvi Ritambhara replied and said, "If there is no demographic balance, look what happened in Kashmir? Hindus had to quit the Valley in fear leaving their homes and businesses. Even today they are yet to return to their homes. They had to take shelter everywhere. We cannot evade this truth. Secondly, why shouldn't Hindus give birth to the conveyors of their tradition? Enforce Uniform Civil Code and bring a law for population control. Otherwise allow Hindus to procreate, as I had said earlier."

She also demanded that the Muslim community should give Kashi Gyanvapi and Mathura Krishna Janmasthan shrines peacefully and if this happends then the Hindus will not demand the return of 30,000 other temples.

