'Give Kashi, Mathura shrines peacefully, we won't demand other temples': Sadhvi Ritambhara in Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat: Firebrand Ramjanmabhoomi movement leader Sadhvi Ritambhara has appealed to the Muslim community to give the Kashi Gyanvapi and Mathura Krishna Janmasthan shrines peacefully, and, in return, she said, "We will not demand the return of 30,000 other temples".

Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in 'Aap Ki Adalat' show, the Sadhvi made this appeal. She was asked for her reaction to AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's appeal to Muslim youths to come forward to protect Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

Sadhvi Ritambhara replied, "We have been demanding Gyanvapi shrine for a long time, the stones lying there itself are witnesses. They are telling their own story. If they accept this truth and return it to Hindu community peacefully, we will not speak about the 30,000 other temples. But this is not happening. They are trying to negate the truth. And look at the patience of Hindu society. We had only demanded Ayodhya, Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and Baba Vishwanath in Kashi, we did not speak about other shrines. And yet we had to struggle and go through entire court processes, and when the verdict came, we got the orders to build the temple (in Ayodhya)."

The Sadhvi went on, "At least they should praise the patience of the majority community. Through the ages, Hindus did not try to demolish the (Babri) structure, but built a Ram Chabootara outside where they offered prayers to Lord Ram. Lakhs of Hindus performed parikrama (circumambulated) of the Chabootara. The world accepts the patience of Hindu society, but they made the mistake of regarding our patience as cowardice. This is not good."

Asked whether there will be an Ayodhya-type movement for Mathura and Kashi shrines, Sadhvi Ritambhara replied, "No, there will be no such need for a movement. We had to launch movement in Ayodhya because the evidences were dug deep inside the earth. In Kashi Vishwanath shrine, the Nandi statue is already sitting there with its mouth wide open. Even if you build a brand new corridor (in Varanasi), Bhole Baba is sitting there, and he is the witness."

UCC and population control law

The Sadhvi demanded that the Centre should bring a strict population control law and enforce Uniform Civil Code, if it wants to "bring balance" (santulan) in demography, otherwise every Hindu should be given the right to have four offsprings.

Asked whether she had earlier given a call for every Hindu to have four offsprings, Sadhvi Ritambhara replied, "Yes, I did. If you don't enforce Uniform Civil Code and demographic imbalance takes place, what will happen? We Indians do not marry early, and do not give birth to kids for the first eight years of marriage. Who will carry forward our tradition (parampara)? My earlier remark was reported partially. I had demanded population control law, and if they don't bring such a law, then allow Hindus to have four offsprings".

Rajat Sharma: Don't you think this is an anti-Muslim remark? Do you want to say Muslims procreate more offsprings and Hindus should also do the same?

Sadhvi Ritambhara: "If there is no demographic balance, look what happened in Kashmir? Hindus had to quit the Valley in fear leaving their homes and businesses. Even today they are yet to return to their homes. They had to take shelter everywhere. We cannot evade this truth. Secondly, why shouldn't Hindus give birth to the conveyors of their tradition? Enforce Uniform Civil Code and bring a law for population control. Otherwise allow Hindus to procreate, as I had said earlier."

Rajat Sharma: Do you think Modi ji will enforce what was promised in the manifesto? Ram Temple, abrogation of Article 370 and Uniform Civil Code is next in line?

Sadhvi Ritambhara: "Definitely. We hope this will happen. Let the Uniform Civil Code be enforced. If you can't do it now, when we will make him the Prime Minister again in 2024, he should complete the unfinished work."

People will reject Congress

Sadhvi Ritambhara revealed that she was once offered to contest from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, but she refused saying that she had no inclination to join politics. "We like to change the course of politics, not join politics", she said.

When Rajat Sharma told her that opposition leaders like Sonia Gandhi have declined to accept the invitation to attend the consecration event in Ayodhya, the Sadhvi replied: "Those who have rejected the invitation of Lord Ram, will be rejected by the people of India".

Rajat Sharma: Will Modi win the next elections and become Prime Minister for the third time?

Sadhvi Ritambhara: "Definitely. There is no doubt about that. Modi Ji is the nation's guarantee. 2024 election belongs to him."