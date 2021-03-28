Mansukh Hiren death case: Vaze taken to Mithi river in Mumbai by NIA, divers found hard disk, car number plate

Image Source : ANI NIA takes Sachin Waze to the bridge over Mithi river in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex in connection with the probe of Mansukh Hiren death case.

In another development in the Mansukh Hiren death case in Maharashtra, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday took Sachin Vaze to the bridge over Mithi river in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. Vaze is accused of destroying the evidence in the Mithi river.

Upon reaching the Mithi river spot, the NIA team discharged cleaning personnel in the muddy waters to search for evidence. The team has recovered a computer CPU, number plate of a vehicle, DVR hard disk and other items from the river.

The NIA team is also video-graphing the entire probe activities in the river. A team of 11 divers is involved. At around 3.15 pm, the NIA team came to the Mithi River with Sachin Waze.

As per reports, the CPU recovered from the Mithi river resemble those found in government offices. So far, a total of 11 items have been recovered from the river.

