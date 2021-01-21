Actor Rudranil Ghosh, once considered close to Mamata, fuels speculation about joining BJP

Image Source : FACEBOOK/@RUDRANILOFFICIAL Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh has dropped hints that he would be joining the BJP.

Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, who was once considered close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has fueled speculation that he may be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata on Thursday, Ghosh made his 'liking' for Suvendu Adhikari public, adding that he was preparing to work in a 'larger space' in the days to come. The actor had reportedly met Adhikari and actor Rimjhim Mitra, who is already with the BJP, on Wednesday.

"I replied, yes I want to be active, I want to work for people. I want to work in a larger space, I am taking preparations in this regard. And yes, I have been an admirer of Suvendu Adhikari. He is man whom I like," Rudranil Ghosh told reporters about his response to Adhikari's query about his future plans.

The actor had been one of the star campaigners of the TMC during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

(With PTI inputs)

