'Rahu kaal' of Congress begins with Rahul Gandhi: RSS-linked magazine

An RSS-linked magazine has taken potshots at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying the grand old party is passing through its worst-ever phase due to 'an immature and careless leader'. The magazine didn't name Rahul Gandhi but it was directed at Rahul Gandhi.

In its cover story on Rahul Gandhi for the October 10 edition, the Panchjanya, criticised the leader's working style. It said that "the rahu kaal (bad phase) of Congress begins with Rahul".

The article said as long as Ahmed Patel was alive, he used to prepare party strategies on the basis of party interim chief Sonia Gandhi's suggestions and also provided "necessary balance" to Rahul. However, the situation has changed now.

Alleging that Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi, the party's general secretary, and her husband Robert Vadra, have their own ambitions, Panchjanya said even Vadra believes that his wife has more potential than Rahul Gandhi, and she is not just capable of contesting election from any seat but also emerging victorious.

On the recent developments in Punjab, the magazine said naming Charanjit Singh Channi as the new Chief Minister in place of veteran leader Captain Amarinder Singh -- whom the Panchjanya described as later former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's friend -- and terming it a "masterstroke" turned out a joy cut short moment following state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation.

Taking a dig at the Congress high command, Panchjanya accused the Congress, during its long period of governance, of only promoting division among people and poverty, and now since it is out of power, the party is struggling with infighting.

'Owners of the house' responsible

It also held the "owners of the house" responsible for the current political scenario Congress is dealing with in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The magazine also questioned the Congress over former Left leader and former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar's inclusion into the party fold, saying "tomorrow he might claim to be a taller leader than Rahul Gandhi by standing on his shoulders".

It further said the Congress needs to do some serious introspection to save the party, adding it is necessary to have a competent Opposition in the democracy, and "it's not the responsibility of those in power to strengthen the Opposition".

