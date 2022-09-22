Follow us on Image Source : PTI RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reaches out to Muslim community, meets Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi

Mohan Bhagwat news: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday met Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief of All India Imam Organisation. The closed-door meeting was organized as the RSS chief attempted to reach out to the Muslim community.

The meeting at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque lasted for more than an hour. Bhagwat was accompanied by senior Sangh functionaries Krishna Gopal, Ram Lal and Indresh Kumar. "RSS Sarsanghachalak meets people from all walks of life. It is part of the continuous general 'Samvad' process," RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said.

Bhagwat has been holding discussions with Muslim intellectuals for strengthening communal harmony. Yesterday as well, he met with many Muslim intellectuals and discussed recent controversies and ways to strengthen religious inclusivity in the country.

As per the sources close to RSS, the meeting was held for propagating the ideas of Sangh and for promoting the theme of religious inclusivity. Recent incidents like the Gyanvapi controversy, the Hijab controversy, and population control were discussed in the meeting.

