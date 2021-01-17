CBI arrests senior railways official, two others in Rs 1 crore bribery case; searches at 20 places

Image Source : PTI CBI/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested a senior Indian Railways Engineering Service (IRES) official and two others for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 1 crore. The probe agency is carrying out searches at 20 locations across the country, it said.

The agency took Mahender Singh Chauhan, a 1985-batch IRES official, into custody when he was allegedly receiving the bribe to extend favours in granting contracts of projects of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), headquartered in Assam's Malegaon.

Meanwhile, searches are being conducted at 20 places in Assam, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Sikkim etc. The agency has recovered the said amount.

