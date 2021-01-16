CBI suspends own officers including inspector, stenographer in alleged corruption case

Image Source : FILE PHOTO CBI had carried out raids at the premises of its own officers in several cities. (Representational image)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has suspended its own inspector and stenographer who were involved in the alleged corruption case after the central probing agency carried out searches at various places in Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut, CBI headquarters in Delhi including other cities. Administrative action has been initiated against two DSPs, who have been named in the FIR and are under scanner.

On January 14 (Thursday), CBI carried out raids at the premises of its own officers in Ghaziabad. According to agency sources, the raids were held at the Shivalik Apartments in Ghaziabad in the premises of two to three officers in some cases of corruption.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had registered a case against its four officials including DSP, Inspector, Steno and private persons/others including advocates etc, under relevant sections of IPC and PC Act on the allegations of compromising the investigation of certain cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations. Searches were conducted today at 14 locations including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Meerut and Kanpur at the premises of the accused.

The action against the officials of the agency came after the CBI registered a case against its officials, private persons and others including advocates under relevant sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act on the allegations of compromising the investigation of certain cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations.

ALSO READ | CBI books its 4 personnel for bribes, conducts searches

Latest India News