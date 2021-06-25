Robert Vadra's vehicle challaned for dangerous driving

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Businessman Robert Vadra's vehicle was fined for dangerous driving when he was on his way to his office in southeast Delhi's Sukhdev Vihar area.

Businessman Robert Vadra's vehicle was fined for dangerous driving when he was on his way to his office in southeast Delhi's Sukhdev Vihar area along with his security personnel, police said on Thursday.

The fine was charged under section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act on Wednesday morning. His security personnel were following him in another vehicle, they said.

According to police, the fined vehicle was being driven by his driver while Vadra was on his way to his office in the Sukhdev Vihar area.

The incident took place near the Barapullah flyover when the driver of the vehicle braked, and in the process, his car was hit from behind by another vehicle in which the security personnel were following Vadra, a senior police officer said.

Vadra is the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Also Read: ICJ bill giving Kulbhushan Jadhav right to appeal presented in Pakistani Senate

Latest India News