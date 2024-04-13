'Somebody from South may become Prime Minister', says Revanth Reddy in Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Telangana CM Revanth Reddy with PM Narendra Modi.

Aap Ki Adalat: Telangana chief minister and state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy spoke on whether the Congress is going to project somebody from the South as prime minister or not. CM Reddy was replying to questions in Rajat Sharma's iconic TV show Aap Ki Adalat.

South leader may become Prime Minister

On whether the Congress is going to project somebody from the South as prime minister, Revanth Reddy replied to Rajat Sharma, "Mallikarjun Kharge from Karnataka is the Congress President, KC Venugopal from Kerala is the general secretary, Rahul Gandhi represents the South. In the coming days, somebody from the South may become the Prime Minister."

Rajat Sharma: That's why those leaving the Congress are saying the South lobby has captured the Congress?

Reddy: "Telangana and AP have 42 MPs, we have got only one Cabinet minister Kishan Reddy. Gujarat has 2MPs and they have seven cabinet ministers. In UP, they have 62 MPs and 12 are cabinet ministers. From Prime Minister to portfolios like Defence Minister and Home Minister, all have been occupied by people from North. PM, Vice-President, Lok Sabha Speaker, and Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson are all from the North. Are we in the South not part of this nation?"

BJP can win only up to 300 seats-Telangana CM

Revanth Reddy added, "There are 129 Lok Sabha seats in the South. In Karnataka, they can win at most 10 to 12 seats and in Telangana they can win only two seats this time, compared to four in 2019. Last time, BJP won 303 seats by scoring sweeping wins in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi, their alliance did very well in UP and Bihar. Even if they score 100 per cent, they can win only up to 300. The remaining 100 seats they can win only in Pakistan, not in Hindustan."

Asked about his prediction about BJP's tally this time, Revanth Reddy said, "Mark my words. Modi can win a maximum of 214 to 240 seats this time. To say "400 paar" may be good from a perception point of view. Even KCR (BRS chief and former Telangana CM) claimed he would win 100 assembly seats, but won 39 in last year's polls. In politics and WhatsApp university, you can claim to win more than 400, but look at the ground reality. CSDS survey says, 62 per cent of youths are unhappy because of unemployment."

When will Telangana vote?

Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats and the state goes to polls on May 13. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4 (Tuesday).

