Real Ayodhya in Nepal, Lord Ram not Indian: Nepal PM Oli In a controversial remark, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said real Ayodhya was in Nepal and not India. He also went on to say that Lord Ram was a Nepali and not Indian. "Real Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India. Lord Ram is Nepali, not Indian," Nepali media quotes Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli as saying.