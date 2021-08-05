Haryana govt showers rewards for Ravi Dahiya: Rs 4 cr, land at half price, class 1 category job

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravi Dahiya and Russian Olympic Committee Zavur Uguev compete during the men's 53kg Freestyle wrestling final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

The Haryana government on Thursday heaped rewards on wrestler Rahi Dahiya after he scripted history by winning silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The Manohar Lal Khattar government said that Dahiya would be awarded Rs 4 crore apart from a Class 1 government job. Not only this, the champion wrestler would also get a plot of land anywhere in the state at 50 per cent concession as per the Haryana government's policy.

The list of rewards also includes an indoor sporting facility at Dahiya's village Nahari.

Earlier, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated Dahiya on his feat. "Son Ravi Dahiya has won the heart of not only Haryana but the whole of India... Many congratulations and best wishes to him on winning the silver medal. Wish you achieve new heights of success," CM Khattar tweeted in Hindi. He'll (Ravi Dahiya) be given a class 1 category job & a plot of land, wherever he wants in Haryana, at 50% concession. An indoor stadium for wrestling will be constructed at his village Nahri. He'll also be given Rs 4 cr, as designated for silver medal winners, announces Haryana government.

Ravi Dahiya on Thursday became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games but Vinesh Phogat's redemption dream came crashing down after a shock quarterfinal exit and Deepak Punia let slip a bronze in the last 10 seconds of his play-off bout on Thursday.

There were huge expectations from Dahiya for a gold medal after his phenomenal semifinal victory but the reigning world champion Zavur Uguev of Russian Olympic Committee dashed those hopes with a comfortable 7-4 win the men's freestyle 57kg title clash.

Dahiya had lost to Uguev at the 2019 World Championship also.

