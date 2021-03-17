Ram Swaroop Sharma, BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, found dead inside his Delhi residence

Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead inside his residence in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Ram Swaroop Sharma died allegedly by suicide in Delhi, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday morning. Police said that a call was received from a staffer following which a team was rushed to his residence. He was 63.

"The MP was found hanging and the door was closed from inside," ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

Ram Swaroop Sharma was immediately rushed to a hospital by the police but doctors declared him brought dead. ANI reported that body of Sharma was later taken to his residence. BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur has reached the spot.

Ram Swaroop Sharma was an active member of RSS before he joining electoral politics. He won from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat twice in 2014 and 2019. He also served on the Parliamentary standing committee on External Affairs. He is survived by his wife and three sons.

Meanwhile, the BJP has cancelled the scheduled parliamentary party today.

