BJP leader and former Union minister Dilip Gandhi dies of Covid-19 at Delhi hospital

Image Source : TWITTER/@DILIPGANDHIMP Dilip Gandhi dies of Covid-19 at Delhi hospital

Former Union minister and BJP leader Dilip Gandhi passed away at a private hospital in Delhi on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. The 70-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

He was admitted to a private hospital in the national capital where he was put on a ventilator. He breathed his last around 3 am on Wednesday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences. “He’ll be remembered for his rich contributions to community service & helping the poor. He made numerous efforts to strengthen BJP in Maharashtra. Condolences to his family & supporters,” he tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Dilip Gandhi's entire life was devoted to public service and organisation. "May God give his family the strength to bear this unbearable pain," he tweeted.

Dilip Gandhi, a three-time MP from Ahmednagar parliamentary seat in Maharashtra, began his career as a corporator in late 80s. He won the Lok Sabha elections three times since 1999 from Ahmednagar.

The BJP leader was denied a ticket in the 2019 general elections. He also held the shipping ministry charge in the Atal Bihar Vajpayee government in 2003.

