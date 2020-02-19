Ram Mandir Trust: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das to be president

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI First meeting of Ram Mandir Trust

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas has been made president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust Trust. Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Champat Rai will be Maha Mantri of the trust while Govind Dev will oversee construction of Ram Mandir as a Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust met for the first time on Wednesday, February 19, 2019. The trust was formed as per Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya Dispute.

On November 9, 2019, Supreme Court allotted the disputed land in Ayodhya for the construction of Ram Mandir. The Court had also directed formation of a trust to oversee construction of Ram Mandir

Also Read | Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Top 10 highlights from Supreme Court verdict

(More to follow)

Watch | PM Modi announces Ram Mandir trust in Parliament