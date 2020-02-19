Image Source : ANI Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

Ram Mandir Trust: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has been made president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust. The Trust, formed in accordance with the directions of Supreme Court of India at the time of Ayodhya dispute verdict met for the first time on Wednesday (February 19).

Who is Mahant Nritya Gopal Das?

Mahant Nroya Gopal Das is the peethadheeshwar (head) of Ayoshya's largest temple, Mani Ram Das Ki Chavani. He is the the chief of Ram Janamabhoomi Nyas which is a trust formed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad in the year 1993. Nritya Gopal Das was given Deeksha by Mahant Ram Manohar Das. He then joined Sanskrit University in Varanasi and graduated as Shastri. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was born on June 11, 1938 in Mathura. In 1965, he was made a Mahant. He was just 27-years old at that time He then became head of Mani Ram Das Ki Chavani, Ayodhya's largest temple. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has built many temples in Ayodhya including Shri Char Dham Temple, Ramayan Bhavan and Shri Rang Nath Temple. He has been associated with Ram Janmabhoomi Aandolan for decades. Bombs were hurled at him and his disciples in 2001. He survived with minor injuries. Nritya Gopal Das was made chief of Ram Janmabhhomi Nyas in the year 2003.

