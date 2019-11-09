Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Top 10 highlights from Supreme Court verdict

Supreme Court has delivered its verdict on the 70-year-old Ayodhya land dispute case. The apex court has given the original disputed land to the government and asked them to formulate a trust which will be responsible for the construction of the Ram Temple. The court has also said that an alternative land will be given for the construction of the mosque at a suitable location. SC also said that there was no evidence that the Muslims had abandoned the mosque and that Hindus were worshipping at the site during the mid-1800s.
Here are the top 10 points from the long-awaited Ayodhya land dispute verdict.
- Ram Mandir will be built in Ayodhya: Supreme Court has directed the government to form a trust within three months that will be responsible for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
- SC gives 2.77 acre land for Ram Mandir: The original disputed land of area 2.77 acre has been given to the Centre by the SC for the construction of the Ram Mandir.
- Five-acre land to be given for mosque: SC has said that 5-acre land will be allotted to the Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of the mosque.
- Mosque was not built on vacant land: SC stated that the Babri Masjid was not built on vacant land and there was a Non-Islamic structure beneath the demolished mosque.
- Idols were placed inside the mosque in 1949: Supreme Court accepts HC findings that idols were placed inside Babri Masjid dome at midnight of 22-23 December 1949.
- Ayodhya was the birthplace of Lord Ram: No dispute on the belief of Hindus that Ayodhya was the birthplace of Lord Ram, says Supreme Court
- ASI report can't be dismissed as conjecture: ASI report can't be dismissed as a conjecture, says Supreme Court in final Ayodhya verdict
- Damage to the mosque was a violation of law: SC has said that the damage to Babri Masjid was a violation of the law.
- Hindus kept worshipping at the site in the mid-1800s: Iron railing was set up at the site in 1856-1857, it suggests Hindus kept worshipping at the site. Despite obstruction caused in offering prayers at Mosque, evidence suggests that there was no abandonment: SC.
- No evidence that Muslims abandoned mosque: There is no evidence that Muslims abandoned mosque. Hindus always believed the birthplace of Lord Ram was in the inner courtyard of the mosque, says Supreme Court.