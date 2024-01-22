Ram Mandir: Ram Lalla returns to Ayodhya after 500 years as PM Modi participates in 'Pran Pratishtha'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ram Mandir inaugurated in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir consecration: Bringing an end to the 500-year-long ‘exile’ of Lord Ram, the new idol of Ram Lalla, in its five-year-old form, was consecrated in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday (January 22). Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were witness to the historic moment when the face of Ram Lalla was unveiled for the first time after its Pran Pratishtha.

The Prime Minister offered prayers to the deity and also performed ‘aarti’ on the occasion. He also performed 'Dandavat Pranam' at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The rituals began at around 12 pm today after PM Modi arrived in Ayodhya. Excitement and enthusiasm reached the zenith across Ayodhya as the Prime Minister landed in the holy temple town for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ echoed in the premises as the consecration of Lord Ram was performed. Hundreds of guests were present on the occasion on the campus, witnessing history being written.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony that began on January 16 from Saryu River, concluded with the inauguration of the temple. The rituals concluded in presence of various saints and PM Modi in the Garbh Griha.

Celebrations have been taking place in various parts of India ahead of the mega event. Ayodhya, the holy city of Lord Ram, where the grand temple was inaugurated today (January 22), has undergone a paradigm shift fuelled by massive infrastructure growth in the recent past, with Ram temple being at its heart. It was the 2019 Supreme Court verdict on the fractious Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue that paved the way for the progress of this pilgrim city which till a few years ago was a sleepy town in Uttar Pradesh.

A new chapter was written on Monday in the history of Ayodhya, also India, as the consecration ceremony took place at the Ram Mandir which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and over 7,000 guests.

(With ANI inputs)

