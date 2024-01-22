Monday, January 22, 2024
     
  2. News
  3. India
  4. VIDEO: Ram Lalla's face revealed after Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

VIDEO: Ram Lalla's face revealed after Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir was inaugurated in Ayodhya on Monday in a historic event. PM Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present during the moment along with saints who performed the rituals.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Ayodhya Updated on: January 22, 2024 13:08 IST
Ram Lalla idol in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Image Source : ANI Ram Lalla idol in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir consecration: The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol was performed on Monday at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in a historic event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were present in the sanctum sanctorum while the history was being scripted. PM Modi offered prayers to Ram Lalla. 

Choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla is unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The air in the premises was filled with chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' by invitees who are here for the ceremony.

India Tv - Ram Mandir, Ram Mandir Ayodhya, Ram temple, Ram temple Ayodhya, Ram Lalla idol, PM Narendra Modi

Image Source : ANIRam Lalla idol in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Guests from all walks of life were witness to the moment when history was scripted.

PM performs aarti

The Prime Minister performed 'aarti' of Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.

(With ANI inputs)

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com

