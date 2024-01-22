VIDEO: Ram Lalla's face revealed after Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ram Lalla idol in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir consecration: The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol was performed on Monday at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in a historic event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were present in the sanctum sanctorum while the history was being scripted. PM Modi offered prayers to Ram Lalla.

Choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla is unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The air in the premises was filled with chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' by invitees who are here for the ceremony.

Guests from all walks of life were witness to the moment when history was scripted.

PM performs aarti

The Prime Minister performed 'aarti' of Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.

