'Agitation is moving towards a solution but...': Rakesh Tikait on farm laws protest

Image Source : PTI Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur border after a bill to cancel the three contentious farm laws was passed during the Winter Session of the Parliament.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, after the government on Tuesday asked agitating farmers to suggest 5 names to be included in the committee to discuss pending issues, said it is good that the Centre is making efforts to listen to the farmers' demands but added they will not leave the protest site until all their demands are fulfilled.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Rakesh Tikait said that the discussions should take place over the law on MSP, withdrawing of cases against farmers, financial aid to farmers' families who lost their loved ones during the protest, and also compensation or new tractors to farmers that were seized during the course of the protest.

On being asked that some farmer leaders are feeling that the protest should be called off since all three farm laws have been repealed, Tikait said there are no differences between farmer leaders over demands. "Nobody is moving anywhere until all demands are met," he added.

Rakesh Tikait that 55,000 cases have been filed against farmers in Haryana, that should be withdrawn.

He said that the government will have to replace tractors or give compensation as they were seized during the course of farm laws protests.

"Will not move until each farmer feels satisfied on MSP issue, financial aid to families, legal cases, and compensation or new tractors," he said.

"The government will do everything and you will see... the movement is going towards a solution and it should be," Rakesh Tikait said.

The Tuesday evening was abuzz with rumours that the government has reached out to the agitating farmers asking them to suggest five names to be included in committee to be formed to discuss farm-related issues, including MSP.

After making the announcement on November 19 that his government had decided to repeal the three farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced to form a committee comprising representatives of the Centre, state governments, farmers, agriculture scientists and agriculture economists to discuss how Minimum Support Price (MSP) can be made more effective, how zero budget farming can be promoted and how crop patterns can be changed in a scientific manner.

There was no official announcement from the government while the farmers' group seemed divided over the issue as sources from the Singhu border camp-site on Delhi outskirts - the headquarters of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the consortium of farmers' organisations that spearheaded the agitation to demand repeal of the three farm laws for over a year - said conflicting things.

(With inputs from IANS)

