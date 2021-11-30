Govt accepts all our demands, says farmer leader, to decide next move on Dec 4

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farmers participate in a tractor rally organized by BJP Kisan Morcha from Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport, in Varanasi, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Coming as a major move in the ongoing farmers' protest, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Satnam Singh on Tuesday said that the government has accepted their demands.

SKM leader Satnam Singh said the Centre has accepted all the demands put up by the farmers, therefore, it wouldn't be a point anymore to continue their protest.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also sought 5 names from farmer unions for the panel on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other issues, for further discussions on the pending demands by farmers after the government repealed all three farm laws on the first day of the winter session which commenced on November 29.

Reports further say that SKM will decide names in its upcoming meeting which will take place on December 4, farmer leader Darshan Pal said.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has asked chief ministers of all the states to take back cases lodged against farmers, which was the farmers' union one of the demands.

Therefore, it is being speculated that farmers can call off their protest on or after December 4, 2021.

