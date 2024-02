Rajya Sabha Election 2024: How many states, and seats are going for polls? Full list of candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jaya Bachchan, JP Nadda and Sonia Gandhi

The biennial election for Rajya Sabha seats, falling vacant as the terms of the incumbents MPs are set to expire, is scheduled for February 27. A total of 56 members of Rajya Sabha from 15 states are retiring in April and the election to the seats will be held on February 27. Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala from Gujarat, and Union minister Narayan Rane from Maharashtra are among those retiring from the House.

Here is the full list of candidates