India puts brakes on import of 101 defence items, Rajnath says step to boost self-reliance

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has announced the embargo on 101 defence related items, in what comes as a major boost to the Atmanirbhar Abhiyan. Rajnath has announced that this is a big step towards self-reliance in defence industry and will give India a big chance to have a bigger defence manufacturing setup.

The list of 101 embargoed items comprises of not just simple parts but also some high technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircrafts, LCHs, radars and many other items to fulfil the needs of our Defence Services.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will make an important announcement at 10.00 am today. — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) August 9, 2020

Rajnath Singh's embargo announcement | Highlights

10:27 am: More such equipment for import embargo would be identified progressively by the DMA in consultation with all stakeholders. A due note of this will also be made in the DAP to ensure that no item in the negative list is processed for import in the future: Rajnath Singh

10:26 am: All necessary steps would be taken to ensure that timelines for production of equipment as per the Negative Import List are met, which will include a co-ordinated mechanism for hand holding of the industry by the Defence Services: Rajnath Singh

10:25 am: The embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024. Our aim is to appraise the Indian defence industry about the anticipated requirements of the Armed Forces so that they are better prepared to realise the goal of indigenisation: Rajnath Singh

10:24 am: The list also includes, wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) with indicative import embargo date of December 2021, of which the Army is expected to contract almost 200 at an approximate cost of over Rs 5,000 crore: Rajnath Singh

10:12 am: Almost 260 schemes of such items were contracted by the Tri-Services at an approximate cost of Rs 3.5 lakh crore between April 2015 and August 2020. It is estimated that contracts worth almost Rs 4 lakh crore will be placed upon the domestic industry within the next 6 to 7 years: Rajnath Singh

10:18 am: Of these, items worth almost Rs 1,30,000 crore each are anticipated for the Army and the Air Force while items worth almost Rs 1,40,000 crore are anticipated by the Navy over the same period: Rajnath Singh

10:11 am: The list is prepared by MoD after several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders, including the Armed Forces, public & private industry to assess current and future capabilities of the Indian industry for manufacturing various ammunition & equipment within India: Rajnath singh

10:10 am: This decision will offer a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture the items in the negative list by using their own design and development capabilities or adopting the technologies designed & developed by DRDO to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces: Rajnath Singh

10:09 am: Taking cue from that evocation, the Ministry of Defence has prepared a list of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timeline indicated against them. This is a big step towards self-reliance in defence: Rajnath Singh

10:06 am: MoD has also bifurcated the capital procurement budget for 2020-21 between domestic and foreign capital procurement routes. A separate budget head has been created with an outlay of nearly Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year: Rajnath Singh

10:05 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for a self-reliant India based on the 5 pillars Economy, Infrastructure, System, Demography & Demand and announced a special economic package for Self-Reliant India named ‘Atamnirbhar Bharat’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

10:04 am: Ministry of Defence (MoD) is now ready for a big push to Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. MoD will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

9:55 am: The minister is likely to make an announcement on defence items that will not be imported now on

9:50 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address the media shortly

