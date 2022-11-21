Congress to challenge SC order to release Rajiv Gandhi's killers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nalini Sriharan and V. Sriharan alias Murugan, convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, after being released from their prisons, in Vellore on Nov 12, 2022.

Rajiv Gandhi's assassination convicts release: The Congress party on Monday said that it will challenge Supreme Court's order to release convicts in former PM Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Earlier on Thursday, the Congress took a swipe at the government for filing a review petition in the Supreme Court against the release of convicts, saying it is "a case of belated wisdom".

"Government's decision to file review petition against the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts is a case of belated wisdom dawning," said AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal.

"BJP government has been blatantly apathetic towards this case. What's the point in locking the door after the horse has bolted!" he said on Twitter.

Facing criticism from the Congress, the government on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order for premature release of six convicts in the assassination case.

The Centre said the order granting remission to the convicts, who had assassinated the former prime minister, was passed without affording it adequate opportunity for hearing despite it being a necessary party to the case.

The government highlighted the alleged procedural lapse, saying the convicts seeking remission did not formally implead the Centre as a party which resulted in its non-participation in the case.

"Thus absence of any assistance by the Union of India, due to procedural lapse of convicts/petitioners, while the present matter was being finally heard and decided has prevented this Court from appreciating the crucial and important evidence in the matter, which if presented, would have assisted this court to arrive at a just and correct judgment in the matter," it said.

On November 11, the top court had ordered premature release of six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan, who had hosted the assassin, noting the Tamil Nadu government had recommended remission of their sentence.

Besides Nalini, R P Ravichandran, Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar walked out of the jail following the Supreme Court order.

(With inputs from PTI)

