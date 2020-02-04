Rajinikanth summoned by Tuticorin firing incident probe panel

Rajinikanth summoned by Tuticorin probe panel

Superstar Rajinikanth has been summoned by Tuticorin probe panel. 11 people were killed in alleged police firing on people protesting against a polluting copper smelter of Sterlite Industries in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi (Tuticorin). The incident had taken place in May, 2018. Tamil Nadu government formed a one-person Commission of Inquiry headed by a retired judge of the Madras High Court to probe the incident. The panel has summoned Rajinikanth on February 25.

Immediate official statement released by the government in the immediate aftermath said that the probe will probe "law and order incidents following the siege of the District Collectorate by thousands of persons violating prohibitory orders"

The violence during a protest on May 23, 2018 saw several dozens of men and women sustaining injuries which includes police personnel as well. The protesters were demanding permanent closure of Copper-smelting plant of Sterlite Industries in Thoothukudi (Tuticorin).

According to the Tuticorin police, eight men and two women were killed in the violence.

Hurling stones and setting government vehicles and public property on fire, the agitators went on the rampage in the town that is about 600 km from Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai.

