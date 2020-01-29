Wednesday, January 29, 2020
     
  After Rajinikanth, now Akshay Kumar to shoot with Bear Grylls for Man vs Wild

Akshay Kumar arrived in Mysore earlier today to shoot with Bear Grylls for Discovery Channel's popular show.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 29, 2020 21:03 IST
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar to shoot with Bear Grylls for Man vs Wild

Akshay Kumar is all set to film an episode for Discovery Channel's popular show Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls on Thursday. The actor was spotted at the Mysore, Karnataka earlier today as he arrived to shoot at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Akshay will reportedly complete the six-hour schedule tomorrow.

According to a report published in a local daily in Mysore, the team of Bear Grylls spent their day today looking for a suitable spot inside the Reserve to shoot with the Bollywood superstar.

A source told Bollywood Hungama that Akshay will make for a great company with Bear Grylls. “Akshay Kumar makes for an ideal guest on ‘Man Vs Wild’. He’s agile, energetic and quite fit as we all know. He can easily roam around in the difficult terrain of the forest and make for great company with Bear Grylls. Akshay hopes to learn the survival techniques from Bear. The British adventurer too hopes to imbibe some of his admirable qualities. We assure it’ll be an episode to watch out for!,'' the source told the portal.

Earlier, Thalaiva Rajinikanth shot with Bear Grylls in Bandipur Tiger Reserve itself. Reports surfaced that the South superstar suffered minor injuries but later it was found to be mere rumours. 

Later, Rajinikanth thanked Bear Grylls for an ''unforgettable experience''. ''Thank you very much dear @BearGrylls for an unforgettable experience ... love you. @DiscoveryIN thank you #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls,'' he wrote on Twitter.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appeared in one of the episodes of the show which is about survival skills in difficult terrain.

Reportedly, the team of Man Vs Wild was granted permission to use only cameras and a couple of equipment. They are strictly forbidden from using heavy vehicles carrying generators, flash lights and reflectors, etc.

