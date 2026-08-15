Avengers Doomsday trailer 2 out; Robert Downey Jr returns to MCU as the menacing Doctor Doom

New Delhi:

Marvel Studios has released the second trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Saturday, August 15, 2026. The upcoming MCU film is set to hit theatres on December 18 and will bring together several popular superheroes.

After years of playing Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr is returning to the MCU, but this time as the iconic Marvel villain Doctor Victor Von Doom. His character is closely linked to the Fantastic Four. Read on to find out what Avengers: Doomsday trailer 2 has to offer.

Avengers: Doomsday trailer 2 is out

The 2-minute-9-second-long trailer showcases Doctor Doom’s immense power and also offers a glimpse of his army of Sentinels. Sharing the trailer, Marvel Studios wrote, "He used to be different (sic)." Watch the trailer below:

What's inside Avengers: Doomsday trailer 2?

The second trailer offers an insight into the dark side of Avengers: Doomsday, where the superheroes face a powerful and unstoppable Doctor Doom. From the trailer, Sue Storm is seen to be emotionally troubled about how far Victor has gone, while the Doom portrayed by Robert Downey Jr appears to be driven by revenge because he has lost a loved one.

In the trailer, several superheroes, including Magneto, Gambit, and Steve Rogers, are seen to be worried about the chaos happening around them. There is a destroyed cityscape in the background, where Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards confronts Victor, asking him if he caused all the destruction.

Later, Doctor Doom informs the superheroes that they have been leading "stolen lives" and that they need to return it now. At the same time, he jumps down from the rooftop with a very strong impact on the ground, and demonstrates how powerful he has become. Even Thor is unable to stop him, as Doom easily throws him aside. Towards the end, Doom summons an army of Sentinels, making it clear that the Avengers and other heroes are facing a massive threat.

Avengers: Doomsday cast and characters details

Avengers: Doomsday features an impressive ensemble cast, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova. Returning cast members include Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing and Kelsey Grammer as Beast.

The cast also includes Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Danny Ramirez as Joaquín Torres/Falcon, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost and Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Several X-Men favourites are also set to appear, including Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, James Marsden as Cyclops and Channing Tatum as Gambit.

The first official trailer of Avengers: Doomsday was released on July 20.

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Avengers Doomsday trailer unveils Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom, Thor's Mjolnir moment stuns fans