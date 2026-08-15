Ae Watan to Jagga Jiteya: 7 patriotic songs perfect for your Instagram Reels this Independence Day

New Delhi:

India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, commemorating the country’s independence from British rule in 1947. The celebrations have also found a place on social media, where people use patriotic songs in Instagram Reels, posts and WhatsApp statuses to express their love for the nation.

Over the years, Bollywood has given us several iconic songs that capture the spirit of patriotism. This Independence Day, if you are looking for patriotic songs for your Instagram Reels, we have curated a list of seven popular tracks. From Ae Watan to Maa Tujhe Salaam, these songs can add the perfect patriotic touch to your celebrations.

7 patriotic songs perfect for your Instagram Reels this Independence Day

1. Ae Watan - Raazi

Ae Watan from Alia Bhatt's Raazi is one of the most popular patriotic songs. It was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, with music composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics penned by Gulzar and Allama Iqbal.

2. Teri Mitti - Kesari

Teri Mitti is from the 2019 film Kesari. The song was sung by B Praak and is a perfect soundtrack for your Instagram Reels. The music was composed by Arko, while the lyrics were penned by Manoj Muntashir. The song features Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra.

3. Lehra Do - 83

Lehra Do is from the biographical sports drama 83. The film features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev alongside Deepika Padukone. The soulful song was sung by Arijit Singh, with lyrics penned by Kausar Munir and music composed by Pritam.

4. Jagga Jiteya - Uri: The Surgical Strike

Jagga Jiteya from Uri: The Surgical Strike was sung by Daler Mehndi, Dee MC (Deepa Unnikrishnan) and Shashwat Sachdev. The rap lyrics were written and performed by Dee MC. The song features Vicky Kaushal.

5. Rang De Basanti - Rang De Basanti

The song Rang De Basanti from Aamir Khan's film of the same name was sung by Daler Mehndi and Chitra. The music was composed by A.R. Rahman, while the lyrics were penned by Prasoon Joshi.

6. Maa Tujhhe Salaam

Maa Tujhe Salaam is one of the most popular patriotic songs in India. It was sung and composed by legendary musician AR Rahman and is a key part of his popular 1997 album Vande Mataram. The title song of the 2002 Sunny Deol-starrer Maa Tujhe Salaam also bears the same name and was sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

7. Jai Ho - Slumdog Millionaire

Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire was sung by AR Rahman, Sukhwinder Singh, Tanvi, Mahalakshmi Iyer and Vijay Prakash. The song has lyrics by Gulzar and Tanvi, with music composed by A.R. Rahman. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Dev Patel, Freida Pinto and Madhur Mittal.

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