Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Day 1 box office: Emraan Hashmi film takes the lead on opening day

New Delhi:

Today, Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi and directed by Nitin Kakkar, has hit the screens. When Awarapan was released 19 years ago, it became a cult classic thanks to its music and storyline. Has the sequel benefited from that existing craze?

Find out how much Awarapan 2 raked in on day one. Did it manage to surpass Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, which was also released today, in the collection race?

How much did Awarapan 2 earn on the first day?

According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 has made a fantastic start. The film collected Rs 8.01 crore on its opening day; these are initial earnings figures. Currently, 5,410 shows of Awarapan 2 are running in theatres. There is palpable excitement among the audience for this film.

Apart from Emraan Hashmi, Awarapan 2 features Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in lead roles.

Did it surpass the total collection of the original film in the franchise?

Awarapan 2 has surpassed the opening-day collection of Awarapan. Notably, 19 years ago, Awarapan earned Rs 79 lakh on its first day at the box office. Meanwhile, Awarapan had a total lifetime box office collection of Rs 7.76 crore.

In this context, Awarapan 2 has already surpassed the lifetime collection of the franchise's original film, Awarapan.

Did it face competition from Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947?

Sunny Deol's film Batwara 1947 was released alongside Awarapan 2. It earned Rs 1.82 crore on its opening day. Awarapan 2 has surpassed Batwara 1947 in terms of box office collections.

The story of Batwara 1947 depicts the pain of Partition. Apart from Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi play pivotal roles in the film. It has been produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

Competition in theatres

Currently, the Hollywood film Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also screening in Indian theatres. Additionally, the South Indian film DC: The Bloody Valentine was released recently. On Friday, these films could not outperform Awarapan 2 at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 1.94 crore on Friday, its 16th day of release, bringing its total collection to Rs 445.34 crore.

Meanwhile, the South Indian film DC: The Bloody Valentine earned Rs 1.05 crore on its eighth day of release, taking its total collection to Rs 42.95 crore.

Also Read:

Awarapan 2 Review: He left in 2007, but Emraan Hashmi's Shivam Pandit never really went away