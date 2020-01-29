Bear Grylls shares photo with Rajinikanth from Man Vs Wild shoot in Bandipur

Rajinikanth shot for an episode of Bear Grylls' Man Vs Wild at Bandipur tiger Reserve

After the historic episode of Bear Grylls' Man VS Wild with PM Narendra Modi last year, the show is all set to host another Indian. Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to make his Television debut as he shot for an episode of the famous TV series at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka yesterday. Bear Grylls took to his Twitter to share a picture with Rajinikanth.

Sharing the picture with Thalaiva, Bear Grylls wrote, "After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery"

After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/WKscCDjPZc — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) January 29, 2020

Soon after yesterday's shoot reports suggested that Superstar Rajinikanth had suffered injuries during the shoot, however, Rajinikanth denied the reports and said that he was perfectly fine. He said, "I have finished the shooting of an episode of 'Man vs Wild' has not received any wounds but just scratches due to little thorns, that's it. I am alright". Bear Grylls also praised Thalaiva for his determination and said that the superstar never gave up during the shoot.

Man Vs Wild shoot with Rajinikanth

After Rajinikanth, actor Akshay Kumar is also reported to appear on the show, however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Last year PM Narendra Modi became the first India to feature on the show and shot for the episode at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. PM Modi talked about his past life and said that time spent in the Himalayas during his earl days developed him and changed his perception to look at things.